Rehoboth Beach updates trash services

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth Beach has rescheduled the annual Spring Bulk Pickup for early June.

Dates are now June 1 to 5 for the north side, including Schoolvue, and June 8 to 12 for the south side, according to a news release.

Regular curbside collection of garbage will resume a two-day a week pickup schedule beginning June 1. Regular curbside collection of recycling materials and yard waste continues on schedule. Visit www.cityofrehoboth.com/residents/trash-recycling for a trash collection calendar for the remainder of the year.

The Recycling Center, located at 37540 Oyster House Road, will open Monday, June 1, for normal hours of operation Monday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To gain entry to the Recycling Center, residents must provide proof of residence showing local Rehoboth Beach address and driver’s license and businesses must provide a copy of the current Rehoboth Beach business license showing physical location within city limits.