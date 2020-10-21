Rehoboth cancels holiday singalong, tree lighting



REHOBOTH BEACH — The annual Christmas tree lighting and sing-along will not be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Rehoboth Beach announced Tuesday.

The Christmas tree however, will be placed on display in the bandstand area and lit throughout the holiday season, spokeswoman Krys Johnson said. The tree was donated by Lewes resident Jerry Owens.

Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and continuing throughout the weekend, holiday music will be provided in the bandstand plaza and its adjoining businesses, Ms. Johnson said.

More information is available online at rehobothbandstand.com, by calling 227-6181, ext. 522 or emailing communications@cityofrehoboth.com.