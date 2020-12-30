Rehoboth City Hall closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth Beach City Hall will be closed through New Year’s weekend after two city employees tested positive this week for the coronavirus.



The employees last worked at City Hall on Tuesday, said the city’s communications director, Krys Johnson.



City Hall is currently closed as the staff undergoes self-quarantining and the office goes through deep cleaning. It will remain closed to the public and reopen Monday for appointments only.



Meanwhile, City Hall services and employees working remotely can be accessed by phone, email and online.



For a list of office contacts, visit cityofrehoboth.com/government/departments.



Residents are encouraged to use the Citizen Self-Service Portal for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by U.S. mail and into the dropbox outside City Hall.



The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is continuing to respond to calls for service. Contact nonemergency police dispatch at 227-2577, and in the event of an emergency, call 911.



For more information, contact the Rehoboth Beach Communications Department at 227-6181, ext. 522, or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.