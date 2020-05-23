Rehoboth man faces vehicular assault, DUI charges after crash

REHOBOTH BEACH – John C. Glenstrup, a 57-year-old from Rehoboth Beach, is facing charges of vehicular assault and driving under the influence stemming from a motor vehicle crash that took place in Rehoboth Beach on Friday night, said Delaware State Police spokesperson Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper.

The incident occurred at around 8:41 p.m. Friday on Coastal Highway northbound, just south of Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard in Rehoboth Beach.

Senior Cpl. Pepper said Mr. Glenstrup was driving a blue 2007 Acura TL on Coastal Highway in the center lane approaching the Lighthouse Boulevard intersection.

A maroon 2006 Honda CRV operated by a 23-year-old Milton woman was stopped in the center lane of Coastal Highway northbound just south of Lighthouse Plaza Boulevard due to traffic stopped. A black 2019 Ford F250 pickup driven by a 43-year-old Lewes woman was stopped directly in front of the Honda CRV.

Mr. Glenstrup allegedly failed to stop, and the front center of his vehicle crashed into the center rear of the Honda CRV. The Honda CRV’s front center then collided with the rear center of the Ford F250. As a result, the three vehicles became disabled in the center lane of Coastal Highway.

The Milton woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. A 22-year-old man from Lewes was a passenger in the Honda CRV and was not injured.

Mr. Glenstrup, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was not injured. He was taken to Troop 7 in Lewes where he was charged with felony second-degree vehicular assault and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.