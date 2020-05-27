Rehoboth parking meters, permits in effect Saturday



REHOBOTH BEACH – City of Rehoboth Beach parking meters and permits will go into effect Saturday, spokeswoman Krys Johnson said.

Enforcement of parking meters and permits was scheduled to go into effect on May 22. During a meeting on May 12, the commissioners delayed enforcement in an effort to provide relief measures to reduce the economic impact on businesses. The city estimates a loss of approximately $250,000 in parking revenue over the holiday weekend.

Metered parking is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with all meters having a maximum of a 12-hour limit. Meter rates are $3 an hour on Rehoboth Avenue from the Boardwalk to Fourth Street, Baltimore, and Wilmington Avenues from the Boardwalk to Second Street and First Street from Baltimore Avenue to Wilmington Avenue. All other meters in the city are $2 an hour.

Meters are payable by ParkMobile, quarters, and credit cards. All 30-minute spaces and accessible spaces require payment during the parking season.

Parking permits are required daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all non-metered areas within the city. Parking permits are available for sale at the Parking Department, 1 City Hall Drive, and the kiosk located on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue entering the town. The kiosk is open Friday through Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Parking Department is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and beginning Saturday, May 30, will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More information on the city’s parking enforcement can be found online at cityofrehoboth.com/visitors/parking-information.

For more information, contact the Communications Department at 227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.