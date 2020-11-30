Replacement of pipe to close Henry Cowgill Road



CAMDEN — The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Henry Cowgill Road will be closed between Berrytown Road and Farm Lane in Camden for the removal and replacement of a failing crossroad pipe for drainage.

The road will be closed from Monday at 7 a.m. until Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., pending weather.

At all times, residents and businesses will have access but may need to take the detour route. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.

Deer Run Road to close for pipe replacement

TOWNSEND — The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Deer Run Road, between Gum Bush Road and Eagles Nest Landing Road, will be closed from Dec. 7 at 6 a.m. until Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. — pending weather — for the replacement of a deteriorated corrugated metal pipe with reinforced concrete pipe.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists. At all times, residents will have access but may need to take the detour.