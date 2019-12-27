Residents urged to recycle Christmas trees

DOVER — After celebrating Christmas, residents are urged to recycle their trees, officials said.

Yard waste recycling facilities are located around the state, and curbside recycling is an option.

“Recycling Christmas trees has been an environmentally friendly tradition in the state for many years, and we hope that more Delawareans will continue that tradition this holiday season,” said Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We also welcome residents who might be newcomers to recycling their Christmas trees — and thank them for helping to make our environment better.”

Over a dozen locations in Kent and Sussex counties accept recycled Christmas trees. A full list is available on DNREC’s website.

Trees may be dropped off as soon as the day after Christmas, but each facility has a different schedule for accepting them, residents are advised to call ahead, Joanna Wilson, a spokeswoman for DNREC, said in a prepared statement.

Trash collectors also may collect trees, but residents are encouraged to check their schedule and requirements for tree pick up. Christmas trees are no longer accepted for recycling at any Delaware State Parks locations.

Trees should be stripped of decorations, lights and fake snow and should be detached from a tree stand.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling, visit www.de.gov/yardwaste, and click on “yard waste drop-off sites,” or call DNREC’s Recycling Program at 739-9403.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com