Return Day 2020 cancelled due to COVID restrictions, public health concern

GEORGETOWN – COVID-19 has claimed Sussex County’s two-century old post-election celebration.

Sussex County Return Day, an even-year tradition unique to Delaware that was to be staged this year on Thursday, Nov. 5, has been cancelled due to regulations and restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic and public health concerns.

Debbie Jones, Sussex County Return Day president, announced the cancellation Thursday evening.

Sussex County Return Day President Debbie Jones addresses the crowd at the 2018 Sussex County Return Day celebration.

“We of the Sussex County Return Day committee had been working to plan for this year’s event. All along, we had hoped that by this time the CONID-19 virus would be a thing of the past,” said Ms. Jones. “However, with the current regulations and restrictions along with the most recent extension of the State of Emergency, we have had to make some tough decisions.”

“Therefore, it is with extreme sadness, but out of concern for the health and safety of all, that we have decided to postpone this year’s Return Day event that was scheduled for Nov. 5,” said Ms. Jones.

With September’s arrival, Delaware remains under Phase 2 of Gov. John Carney’s reopening plan, which went into effect in June.

Under Phase 2, outdoor gatherings or events of up to 250 people are allowed, provided a mechanism must be in place for limiting attendance, enforcement of social distancing between attendees and facial coverings or masks.

Historically, the Return Day celebration draws thousands of people to the heart of Georgetown and The Circle for day-long events and activities.

Notable festivities include the gala Return Day Parade, the town crier reading the election from the courthouse balcony and the burying of the hatchet ceremony, marking the symbolic end of Delaware’s political season.

The Indian River High School Marching Band performs on The Circle during the 2018 Return Day Parade.

This year, staging all that has become part of Return Day during the pandemic could not be achieved.

“The safety of everyone involved with Return Day is our priority. This includes many participants and followers who come from surrounding counties and states,” said Ms. Jones. “Even a scaled back event would have the same concerns and not be what everyone has come to look forward to.”

The 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19 joins cancellations during the 1940s when America was at war.

The breaking news from The Morning News announcing the cancellation of Sussex County Return Day in 1942, with America at war.

“In looking back at the history of Return Day, the last time it was not held was during 1942 through 1946 due to World War II,” said Ms. Jones.

A state holiday in Delaware, Return Day is observed the Thursday after Election Day in November every even year.

Although the date of the first Return Day in Georgetown is uncertain, it could have been as early as 1792. State law in 1791 removing the county seat from coastal Lewes to the a more geographically-centered site, later named Georgetown, required all votes to be cast in the new county seat on election day.

The voters would then “return” two days later to hear the results – thus, the name Return Day.

In 1811, voting districts in the individual hundreds were established, but the Board of Canvassers presided over by the sheriff would still meet two days later in Georgetown to announce the final tally.