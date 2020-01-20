Roads to close in Georgetown and Ellendale for pipe work

Lord Road in Ellendale to close for crossroad pipe work

ELLENDALE — Ellendale’s Lord Road, between North Union Church Road and Staytonville Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, until 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, pending weather, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe, the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

The work is being done for drainage improvements. Detour signs will be posted for motorists.

Asbury Road near Georgetown to close for pipe work

GEORGETOWN — Asbury Road near Georgetown, between Raccoon Ditch Road and Warrington Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, pending weather, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements, the Delaware Department of Transportation said.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists.

