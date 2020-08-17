Rocha, Garfinkel seek council seat in Dover special election on Tuesday

DOVER – Gerald Rocha Sr. and William Garfinkel are seeking to have a voice on Dover City Council as they are the two candidates who will be involved in Tuesday’s Dover Special Municipal Election to fill the 1st District seat that was left vacant by Tanner Polce in July.

Mr. Polce’s spot on city council expires in May 2021.

Both candidates have concerns about the rise in crime and quality of life issues in Dover. They also have been residents of the city for numerous years, with Mr. Garfinkel having lived in Dover for the past 36 years and Mr. Rocha, who spent 20 years in the United States Air Force, for 22 years.

The city of Dover’s Special Municipal Election to fill Mr. Polce’s 1st District spot on city council will take place Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The polling place for the election will be at The Elks Lodge #1903 at 200 Saulsbury Road in Dover.

Both candidates are excited for the chance to help shape the future of Dover.

“I believe I have the leadership experience and knowledge to make necessary improvements to sustain a diverse, vibrant, and thriving community; and I want to be sure that when I’m on city council that any decisions I make must benefit all our citizens in the City of Dover,” Mr. Rocha said.

Mr. Garfinkel thinks he has the experience that is needed to serve on council.

“Running to be your member of city council for the 1st District is for me just a logical extension of my community services for the past 36 years,” said Mr. Garfinkel. “I founded the Bicentennial Village Civic Association and immersed myself into city council deliberations as a self-appointed watchdog for my community. I fully intend to continue my efforts, but as a member of city council, I will now have a vote.”

Members of the election board for the Special Election include: Juanita F. Walker; Anita L. McDowell Boyer; Cherritta L. Matthews; James W. Brockton; M. Milford Caldwell and City Clerk Traci A. McDowell (liaison member).

For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 736-7008 or by e-mail at cityclerk@dover.de.us.