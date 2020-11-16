Rolling average of COVID cases hits all-time high in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware’s COVID-19 positivity rates continue to reach levels not seen since early in the pandemic as surrounding states have begun to announce restrictions related to the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily positive COVID-19 increased to 326.6 on Monday — the highest recorded number to date. The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 395 new positive cases in Monday’s report, reflecting data as of Sunday at 6 p.m. Monday’s report was the fourth day in a row the state has been over 350 new positive cases.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests has risen by 2% over the last 14 days. It is now up to 5.5% — the highest number since June 10. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of below 5%.

There is a two-day lag for presenting data related to percentage of tests that are positive to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result. Therefore, the most recent percentage of positive tests numbers reflect data as of Friday.

The most recent daily percent-positive rate was Friday’s 6.4%, a day where there were 375 new positives. The mark of 6.4% is the highest percent-positive rate for a single day of data since July 5 produced a mark of 12.9%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 141 as of Sunday at 6 p.m. — the most since 142 on June 3. New Castle County leads the state in current COVID-19 hospitalizations with 69, followed by Sussex County’s 45 and Kent County’s 27.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths to report as the state’s total stayed at 736.

Other states have already announced regulations in order to help curb the spread of the virus. Gov. John Carney, who was on a conference call Sunday with governors from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, is scheduled for a press briefing today at 1:45 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday his state will now be limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 150 people. Philadelphia also announced restrictions due to the virus on Monday. The city said indoor dining will cease as of Friday. It also closed fitness centers, museums and libraries while fans will no longer be allowed at sporting events.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan imposed new restrictions on Friday. The new limits take effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. and reduce indoor operations for bars and restaurants from 75% to 50%.