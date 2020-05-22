Rosen to lead Medical Imaging & Cardiology services

SEAFORD — Peninsula Regional Health System recently announced that Peter Rosen has accepted the position of director of Medical Imaging and Cardiology Services for Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Rosen has been with Nanticoke for more than 26 years, previously serving as the director of Cardiology Services and the manager of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab.

During his tenure, Mr. Rosen has been a leader in the growth of cardiology services at Nanticoke. He was a part of the team that brought the first cardiac catheterization lab to Nanticoke in 1993 and has continued to grow the program which now includes two state-of-the-art labs and an interventional cardiology program. In his expanded role, he assumes responsibility for all inpatient and outpatient radiology testing including services provided at both Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and the Nanticoke Health Pavilion in Seaford.

Mr. Rosen lives in Salisbury, Maryland, with his wife Helaine. He has two grown daughters, Michelle and Beth.