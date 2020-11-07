Safe Santa visitation planned at Dover Mall for the holidays

DOVER — After careful consideration, Simon says: Socially distanced Santa visits will be allowed at the Dover Mall.

Beginning on Nov. 27 — Black Friday — and running through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Santa Claus will be available for socially distanced visits for children and families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Dover Mall, the Simon group announced this week in a press release.

Reservations for Santa visits are required.

To register, visit the Dover Mall website — https://www.simon.com/mall/dover-mall — and click on News & Events.

Due to COVID-19, Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of visits. Children, parents and family members are required to wear masks as mandated by local health and governmental agencies.

Santa, his helpers and all guests are to adhere to safe social distance protocol.

Santa hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24. There will be no visitation on two days during that period — Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

Christmas Eve hours for Santa visitation is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.