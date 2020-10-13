Safety emphasized for Halloween in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH — The city urges its residents to keep Division of Public Health guidelines in mind for a safe Halloween celebration, to minimize the spread of COVID-19, city Communications Director Krys Johnson announced today.



DPH guidelines suggest traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating should not happen without modification, which means contactless delivery of treats, social distancing and cloth face coverings.



Hours for trick-or-treating are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.



The guidance also says large, indoor Halloween parties should not occur, and people should avoid large, indoor haunted experiences, unless proper safety measures are in place.



The new guidance categorizes activities by risk — low, moderate and high. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. Delawareans can reduce that risk by organizing and participating in fun low- or moderate-risk alternatives. The guidance emphasizes the importance of social distancing and face covering use when participating in any Halloween activities.



Individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and who are currently isolating from others, as well as those individuals who have recently been exposed to a person with COVID-19, should not participate in any in-person Halloween festivities.



The city asks families planning to trick-or-treat to use glowsticks or flashing pins to alert drivers of their whereabouts, attempt to stay on sidewalks, use a flashlight, only cross the road at designated crosswalks, walk in groups or with an adult and never enter strangers’ homes.



There will be heightened police and fire personnel presence throughout the city Halloween evening to ensure the community’s safety, especially that of pedestrians walking in dimly lit areas near the road.