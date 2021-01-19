Safety precautions in place around Legislative Mall

Marjie George, left, Eileen Lyle and Marsha Lees wave to vehicles passing by Legislative Hall early Tuesday afternoon. (Delaware State News/Craig Anderson)

DOVER — Traffic barriers stood at the ready but remained unused on the sides of downtown Dover streets early Tuesday afternoon, as Wednesday’s presidential inauguration neared and protection around Delaware’s state capitol complex was a continued high priority.



With the uncertain state of affairs regarding potential gatherings near Legislative Hall, Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security spokesman Arshon Howard said an enhanced police presence would continue in the area.



A fence was erected around Legislative Hall on Friday.



There was almost no activity around Legislative Hall and Legislative Mall, except for three U.S. flag-waving, sign-carrying women conducting a “prayer march” and calling for support of the First Amendment.



According to Marsha Lees of Dover, the march was apolitical and had nothing to do with Wednesday’s inauguration or any matter other than pushing for recognition of free speech and truth in the world, along with an opportunity for prayer.



Ms. Lees and other like-minded persons have been marching weekly since early December and have rarely received any derisive responses from motorists passing by, she said. Eileen Lyle of Milford and Marjie Brown of Smyrna joined her on the walk Monday.

Unused traffic barriers were placed near streets in the Legislative Hall and Legislative Mall area early Tuesday afternoon.

Citing standard policy for its nearby location, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily took blue collection boxes out of service at the Loockerman Street office Saturday and was scheduled to resume access to them Monday.



“This is part of our normal procedures to keep our employees and customers safe during times of protest or when large crowds are gathered near postal facilities, on postal routes or by mailboxes,” Postal Service spokeswoman Susan Wright said.



Information about collection box locations and collection times can be found online at usps.com.