Saint Francis earns three-year accreditation



WILMINGTON — Saint Francis Healthcare recently received Three-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons.

The CoC recognizes cancer care programs for their commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality and multidisciplinary patient-centered care. CoC-accredited programs invest in systems to ensure supportive services and resources addressing the full continuum of cancer care are available to their community. As a CoC-accredited program, Saint Francis Healthcare takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases requiring consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists.

For more information about the Saint Francis Healthcare Cancer Program, call 302.421.4860 or visit www.stfrancishealthcare.org/our-services/cancer-care-services/.