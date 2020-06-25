Salvation Army launches coronavirus initiative

PHILADELPHIA — The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware has launched a new funding initiative, Here. For Good, to address short and long term needs for those impacted by COVID-19 and who live in the communities the Salvation Army serves in both states.

With 40+ million additional Americans recently joining the ranks of the unemployed, The Salvation Army is expecting an onslaught of requests once statewide moratoriums on eviction and foreclosures are lifted. All assistance delivered by The Salvation Army will be tailored to meet the direct needs of each community served. If unable to meet certain requests, The Salvation Army will connect the individual to a wide network of partners within their community that have been identified as capable of assisting with case-specific needs.

For more information or to donate, go to give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/here-for-good/c286052