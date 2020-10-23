Salvation Army ready to provide Christmas help



DOVER — The Salvation Army church office in Dover helps provide Christmas cheer for Kent County children ages 12.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army’s Christmas program will be very different this year and also as contactless as possible.

Individuals in need of Christmas assistance can call The Salvation Army Dover office at 678-9551 to complete a Christmas application via telephone from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 9-13.

When calling to complete an application, applicants must have all accurate contact and income/expense information, as well as full names, birth dates, ages and clothing sizes for children 12 and under available. This information will be verified on the applicant’s scheduled distribution day.

Required items for all Christmas application verification include: Photo ID for applicant; birth certificates for children ages 12 and under; most recent utility bill addressed to applicant (electricity, gas, oil, etc. to verify address/residency); proof of income (pay stubs, SS, SSI or SSD award letters, state assistance letters, etc.).

Anybody with questions or concerns related to our Christmas Assistance Program should contact The Salvation Army’s Dover office at 678-9551.