Sandhill Fields to hold grand opening Sept. 9



GEORGETOWN — The Sussex Sports Center Foundation Inc. announces that Sandhill Fields sports complex will officially open to the public Sept. 9. The public is invited to visit the new complex from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Guests are required to follow all COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing. In compliance with outdoor event restrictions due to Covid-19 only 100 vehicles will be permitted to enter the complex for the grand opening event. Sandhill Fields, a 90-acre sports complex located at 20330 Sandhill Road, Georgetown, will feature eight Bermuda grass fields for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey, six regulation pickleball courts, and a 3.5 mile walking trail which is also home to a 3.1 mile regulation cross country course. Additional amenities will include a tot lot, picnic pavilions, and restrooms. The complex will be available for community use, tournaments, and club practices. Field use limitations to the public will be in place during scheduled tournaments and/or club practices. For additional information contact general manager, Brad Leinbach at sandhillfields@gmail.com.