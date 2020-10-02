Saturday’s Camp Barnes race part of big local dirt track weekend

DELMAR – The 48th edition of the Camp Barnes Benefit Race, traditionally a mid-week early summer spectacle over its near five-decade history, takes to dirt oval at Delaware International Speedway Saturday.

This year’s Oct. 3 event was postponed and rescheduled from July due to the coronavirus.

The race annually serves as a huge fundraiser for Delaware State Police in operating and maintaining its Camp Barnes facility. Located along Miller Creek, a tributary of Little Assawoman Bay, Camp Barnes offers summer camp opportunities for youth ages 10-13 statewide at no charge to their families.

A pace car view of the start of one of the features at the 2019 Camp Barnes Benefit Race.

Besides state police, camp facilities are also utilized by groups such as 4H and Special Olympics Delaware, among others.

Gates open at 2 p.m. with racing set to start around 4 p.m.

The busy lineup with Delaware Dirt Modifieds, Delmarva Super Late Models, RUSH Crate Late Models, 602 Sportsman Modifieds, Modified Lites, Delaware Super Trucks, Vintage Cars, and Little Lincoln’s.

Feature events include:

Modifieds: 25 laps, $3,000 to win;

Super Late: 25 laps, $3,000 to win;

RUSH Crate: 20 laps, $1,000 to win;

602 Sportsman: 20 laps, $1,000 to win;

Mod-Lite 15 laps;

Super Trucks: 12 Laps;

Vintage: 12 laps;

Little Lincolns: 12 laps

This year the Delaware State Police and Camp Barnes will be honoring Eddie Pettyjohn for his contributions and excellence in Delaware Dirt Track racing.

Saturday’s Camp Barnes event at the Delmar half-mile caps a huge dirt track racing weekend in the area.

Friday night: Georgetown Speedway

Tonight, Georgetown Speedway hosts a huge event, featuring the return of the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars to the half-mile oval just off US 113.

Racing also features: L&J Sheet Metal Modifieds ($3,000-to-win Speed Showcase 200 Qualifier), Chesapeake Paving/J.W. Brown Trucking Crate 602 Sportsman ($1,000-to-win Speed Showcase Qualifier), Southern Delaware Vintage Race Club, Little Lincoln Vintage Stock Car Racing, Delmarva Chargers and Delaware Super Trucks.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstand gates at 5 p.m. with hot laps set for 6:20 p.m.