Scarecrow decorating contest winners announced



REHOBOTH BEACH — The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce hosted a Scarecrow Decorating Contest for businesses during the month of October.

Nearly 1,000 votes were submitted for the 30 registered scarecrows. While the chamber intended to award prizes to the top three winners, the results were so close they awarded prizes to the top six winning scarecrows. The top six winners in alphabetical order were: Clear Space Theatre, Crosswinds Motel, Rigby’s Bar & Grill, Sea Shell Shop, Vineyard Vines, and Williams Insurance Agency.

All six winners will receive one Sea Witch Memorabilia package which includes a numbered and authenticated piece of the original Sea Witch Parade Balloon, a limited-edition Sea Witch® cloth face mask, a youth or adult sized 2021 Lobster Monster festival shirt, and a 20/21 festival pin (valued at $150). See photos at www.beach-fun.com/scarecrow-contest.