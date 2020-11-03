Schedule for Milford police station referendum shifted



MILFORD — At its last meeting, City Council unanimously voted to alter the previously agreed-upon schedule for votes regarding the construction of a new police station.

The public hearing and council vote on setting the date for the referendum is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The council’s proposed date for the referendum has been moved from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26.

“The city clerk has stated that, typically, special bond referendum votes have always been through the week rather than the weekend,” said City Manager Mark Whitfield, explaining the change.1