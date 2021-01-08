Schell Brothers to partner with Beebe on Project Kudos



LEWES — Schell Brothers is partnering with Beebe Medical Foundation to spread kudos throughout the medical community during the month of January.

Beebe team members and the community will have the opportunity to grant kudos and show gratitude for Beebe heroes through the Project Kudos Powered by Schell Brothers program.

Project Kudos is an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude to our local healthcare heroes by giving them kudos via social media. For each kudos received by Beebe Healthcare Heroes, Schell Brothers will donate $1 to Beebe. Each kudos on social media must be tagged @beebemedicalfoundation and @projectkudospoweredbyschellbrothers in order to count towards the donation.

In January 2020, Schell Brothers started the Kudos for a Cause Campaign. Each month they partner with a different charity to help spread happiness and raise money for a non-profit organization. Schell Brothers is harnessing the power of social media to make people feel awesome by doing good. In addition, for each kudos they will place a pinwheel at Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus as a visual reminder and thank you for the hard work and dedication of Team Beebe in the community.

In addition to creating your own kudos post, you can give kudos to Beebe Heroes by commenting under the posts related to the campaign on Facebook and Instagram (@projectkudospoweredbyschellbrothers or @beebemedicalfoundation) or by filling out a digital sticker (projectkudos.com) and sharing it on your page.