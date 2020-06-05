Schizophrenia-related disorders opens chapter

Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America has officially opened a Delaware chapter.

The Delaware chapter will be led by Harris S. Marx as lead coordinator. Under his leadership, the chapter will work towards improving and saving lives affected by Schizophrenia-related disorders, including Bipolar.

The DE Chapter will have programs in each of the three counties, with the purpose of promoting hope and recovery through free support programs, education, collaboration and advocacy.

They will hold face-to-face (when allowed) and conference call peer support groups for individuals diagnosed with a psychosis brain illness in each of the Counties, as well as peer support groups for their loved ones.

Volunteers are needed in three areas of expertise: leading SARDAA’s initiatives in each County, advocating to the public and the legislature and fundraising.

For more information call Harris at: 240-988-7504; e-mail: harris@SARDA-DE.com; or visit SARDAA-DE.com.