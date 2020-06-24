SDARJ announces Dialogue to Action Program

LEWES — A new round of Dialogue to Action sessions, a six-week program of conversations about racism geared toward meaningful action, is set to begin mid-July.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, all sessions will be held via Zoom. Sponsored by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) in conjunction with the YWCA-DE Racial and Social Justice Program, multi-racial study circles of eight to 10 people will meet with trained facilitators once a week to delve into issues of race, racism and practical solutions.

The program will culminate in an Action Forum, when all participants will gather to finalize plans for specific actions to address identified issues. SDARJ is now taking registrations for discussion groups beginning on Thursday July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday July 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To register for one of the free six-week groups go to https://www.ywcade.org/dialogue-to-action-sussex/ or visit www.SDARJ.org for more information.