SDARJ Hosts Youth Activism Video Conference Sept. 8



The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will host a webinar “Youth, Race, and Community Activism” at their virtual Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7:00 p.m.

A panel of young activists will discuss the interface of race and community activism as they see it through the lens of youthful observers.

Invited panelists include Jazmine Elzey, North Carolina high school student, Jaylyn Powell, Sussex organizer with The Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League and Network Delaware, Kyle Sheppard, 2018 Recipient of the Biden Courage Award, and Sade Truiett from the Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Civic Engagement Project.

To register for the webinar, go to youthraceactivism.eventbrite.com or go to sdarj.org for more information.