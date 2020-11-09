Seaford area to mark Vets Day with various events

SEAFORD — American Legion Nanticoke Post 6’s Veterans Day salute Wednesday features an open house, showcasing several wartime equipment pieces, motorcycles and other vehicles, plus displays and information booths.



Also Wednesday, Veterans of Foreign Wars Virgil Wilson Post 4961 in Seaford will be holding an outdoor community ceremony.



The American Legion open house will run from noon to 3 p.m. on the grounds of Seaford’s Log Cabin Post 6 home, at 230 N. Front St. It will follow the ceremony at the VFW, which starts at 11.



According to Post 6 Second Vice Commander Debbie Kisser, the open house event evolved through discussions by the post’s executive board on what to do for a holiday important to Seaford’s Legionnaires, but restricted by COVID-19.



“One of the board (members) pointed out that my husband, John, has an authentic World War II jeep, and it would be great to be able to allow everyone in town to see it out on the lawn,” Ms. Kisser said.



After a few weeks of planning, the event has grown to feature two World War II jeeps, a custom command car, a special 9/11 motorcycle from Post 6’s Legion Rider chapter and the Veterans Affairs’ benefits trailer.



Nanticoke Legion Post 6, of course, is home to a piece of wartime history: a Forty & Eight boxcar. It was one of 49 given to the American people by citizens of France in gratitude for aid rendered during and after World War II. Utilized in World War I and World War II, the boxcars were termed Forty & Eight in reference to their capacity — 40 men or eight horses.



“The next closest one is at the B&O (Railroad) Museum in Maryland. It’s in the roundhouse at the railroad museum,” said Post 6 Historian Roy Lamberton.



Post 6 family members will also be on hand to point out the historical displays on the grounds and inside the main hall of the historic Log Cabin. They also will be touting the benefits of membership in the American Legion and its associated local organizations.



“We’re always looking for members,” said Mr. Lamberton.



Post 6 will be serving hot dogs and cold drinks on the grounds. There will be several cornhole boards and a military knowledge game.



All COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Those attending must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. While inside attendance is limited to about 20 people, the outside grounds are large enough to allow 200 visitors during the event.



In case of inclement weather, attendance numbers will be limited, but some displays will be moved to the front porch of the Post 6 home.



The list of displays/attractions includes:

• Veterans Affairs benefit trailer with John Richter.

• 1943 World War II jeep with tandem trailers with John Kisser.

• 1946 World War II jeep with Mike Asplen.

• General’s driver vehicle with John Liszewski.

• Custom 9/11 tribute motorcycle with Greg Porter.

• Cornhole game boards from Al Huff, Diane Brubaker and Kevin Heenan.

• American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 membership table.

• American Legion Auxiliary table.

• Sons of the American Legion Squadron 6 membership and information table.

• American Legion Riders information table and bike display.

• Forty & Eight boxcar.

• World War I field artillery piece.



“The entire Post 6 Log Cabin is a museum of veteran life in Seaford,” said Mr. Lamberton. “We really want the community to see what is around and inside our post home.”



For more information on the open house, contact Log Cabin Post 6 at 629-9915.



Preceding the Legion’s open house, the Seaford VFW post will honor the service and sacrifices of all veterans who have or continue to serve this country at 11 a.m.



This will be a drive-in ceremony in the parking lot and adjacent field at the post, 9767 Middleford Road, Seaford.



The post reworked its event to comply with the current state guidelines for gatherings “and to protect our veteran attendees, as many of our WWII, Korea, Vietnam and some Desert Storm veterans are from 65 to 95 years of age and have underlying health issues,” said Pete Bohn, co-chair of the Seaford Veterans Committee.



Attendees should park approximately 10 feet from the next vehicle and may remain in their cars for the ceremony. Those who choose to exit their vehicles will be required to wear a face covering and maintain a 6-foot distance from nonrelatives.



Veterans and the public are invited to attend the ceremony, which is sponsored by the Seaford Veterans Committee, consisting of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4961, American Legion posts 6 and 37, AMVETS Post 1694, Marine Corps League Detachment 780 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9.



Callaway, Farnell and Moore Real Estate/Insurance will be providing coffee and doughnuts.



This ceremony will be a shortened version of the regular Veterans Day service, as there will not be a speaker, and many participants, such as the school band, are unavailable.



One additional Veterans Day commemoration is planned for Seaford on Wednesday. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a memorial brick dedication at the Kiwanis Park Veterans Memorial on Stein Highway. The following veterans’ bricks will be dedicated: Samuel Eric Cox, Harry James, Kenneth James, Toby Laurion, Thomas Scott, Timothy Scott, Wendy Sammons-Jackson, Rich Jackson, Howard Niblett and Roger Niblett.



If inclement weather is imminent, the ceremony at the VFW and the memorial brick dedication will be canceled, Mr. Bohn said.