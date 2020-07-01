Search for missing swimmers continues

SOUTH BOWERS BEACH – A search and rescue operation for two missing swimmers was set to resume today after they were carried away by strong water currents on Tuesday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.



Multiple agencies search for roughly six hours in the Murderkill River area after the incident at approximately 2:59 p.m. The search was suspended at 9 p.m..



Two other swimmers were rescued by a person who twice went in the water to help them ashore, authorities said.



The swimmers included 20- and 21-year-old males from Philadelphia, a 20-year-old female from Philadelphia and a 20-year-old male from Tennessee.

Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.



Multiple police, fire, maritime, and EMS agencies responded to the area to search, authorities said.