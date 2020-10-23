Second round of TIIF grant applications due Nov. 16



DOVER — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is reminding interested businesses that applications for the next round of Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund (TIIF) grants will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 16. A total of $12,501,000 is available for the second round of TIIF applications.

TIIF was established in 2019 to provide economic assistance for renovation, construction, or any other type of improvements to roads and related transportation infrastructure in order to attract new businesses to Delaware, or expand existing businesses in the state, when such an economic development opportunity would create a significant number of direct, permanent, quality full-time jobs.

The council’s first recommendations were made in June 2020, and seven projects totaling more than $7 million in grants were approved by DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan and Secretary of State Jeff Bullock.

The members of the TIIF Council appointed by Gov. Carney are Rob Book, Martin Nunlee, Cornelia Johnson, Mona Parikh, John Riley, Bill Strickland, and Joe Westcott, who serves as chair. Rep. Bill Bush and Sen. David Sokola were appointed by their respective chambers to represent the General Assembly on the council.

More information on TIIF can be found at https://de.gov/TIIF.