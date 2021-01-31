Secret Service partners with Delaware agencies to keep Bidens safe

WILMINGTON — The United States Secret Service has been down this road before, literally, but now it finds itself again making trips to Delaware protecting President Joe Biden.

After shadowing President Biden when he was vice president, Secret Service officials say they’re already well connected with local entities to secure his trips from Washington to the First State and back.

Along with the his eight years as vice president, the Secret Service has also guarded President Biden for nearly a decade, counting his recent transition from candidate to being elected to the nation’s highest office.

“That experience we’ve had working in Delaware, working with out counterparts there has really made the transition from a security perspective much easier and seamless going from the vice president to president,” said James Henry, Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge, during a virtual meeting with local media Friday morning.

Adequately protecting the president couldn’t be achieved without help from First State partners, Special Agent Henry said.

“One of the vital components in the success of our protective mission is our partnerships and support we get from our federal, state and local law enforcement and public safety partners,” he said.

Also, Special Agent Henry said, “You often hear that the Secret Service is in charge of protection of the president, well that’s … true by statute and law. The reality is it’s a partnership and we really rely on our relationships with the state and local law enforcement and public safety partners.

“So really for the better part of 10 years we’ve been working with our partners in Delaware. They are very familiar with us, they have provided tremendous support over the years …

“So when we started again in March it was really seamless. New Castle County, Delaware State Police, the city of Wilmington and other law enforcement there have provided a tremendous amount of support and obviously we could not do our job successfully without them. So we look forward to our continued relationship.

“Now we’ve added Rehoboth and have been working with our partners down there.”

Addressing the needs and concerns of the communities touched by presidential visits figures into operations as well, Special Agent Henry said.

“We understand and are very sensitive to the concerns (and) disruptions that may occur,” he said.

“It’s something that we try to as much as we can (to) understand (and minimize) the impacts and effects of what a presidential visit will have while understanding” that our priority is still protection of the president.

He noted that Wilmington Resident Agent in Charge Robert Walker has played a key role in establishing a relationship with the populace sure to be affected in some way by President Biden’s arrivals, stays and departures.

“I really do enjoy being in Delaware,” he said. “The community is very important, the relationships we have with our local partners … we can’t do what we do in the Secret Service without our law enforcement partners but also people in transportation, (the) business community, neighborhood associations.

“I spent a lot of time talking to (homeowners associations) about the impact of our security operations down in Rehoboth in particular a lot this year but also in and around where the Bidens live in Wilmington.

“So we’ve (done) a lot of work and what we do can’t be done, (we’re too small of an agency, without tremendous support from the community.)”

At the northern and southern ends of the First State, the Secret Service is conducting operations with willing partners, Resident Agent Walker said.

“If you’ve been around Secret Service, you’ve heard us talk about partnerships and how important they are but the reality is (those) in Wilmington are just really fantastic, whether its Wilmington PD with the president-elect’s operations being run out of an old theater in downtown Wilmington and everything that’s required, through having the two residences and spending quite a lot of time in Rehoboth and spending, obviously, a lot of time in Wilmington.”

Resident Agent Walker stressed that “while we have the responsibility of keeping the president and his family safe … there’s a lot of that family in the Delaware Valley and that’s a big part of what SAC Henry and myself have in addition to President Biden and Dr. Biden … so this is a very important region for the Bidens.

“But beyond their safety is the safety of the greater community and that shouldn’t be lost in all this.

“There’s nothing we do that doesn’t look at the community impact and what needs to be done to make sure that if you live in the area close to one of the residences, what’s the impact.

“Our job is to plan and prevent bad things from happening, simply said. That’s our goal on the protective side of the mission.”