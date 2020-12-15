Senate announces new chamber secretary



DOVER — Senate President Pro Tempore-elect Dave Sokola announced Monday he will nominate Ryan Dunphy as the next secretary of the Senate.

The 24-year-old Mr. Dunphy, who has served as a legislative assistant for the Senate majority caucus since 2018, will become one of the youngest state Senate secretaries in the nation.

“Ryan is a phenomenal person and has proven himself to be an exceptional staff member,” Sen. Sokola, D-Newark, said in a statement. “With the 151st General Assembly set to begin in just a few weeks, his familiarity with senators from both caucuses and his first-hand experience with the legislative process will be immensely valuable in the months ahead.”

The Senate secretary is the chief administrative office of the chamber, responsible for working with the president pro tempore on the overall operations of the Senate, maintaining the flow of legislation, posting agendas, recording committee reports and tracking roll calls.

Mr. Dunphy first came to the Delaware Senate in 2016 as an attache who assisted the secretary. He currently serves as the legislative assistant to Sen. Jack Walsh, D-Stanton.

He will succeed Joy C. Bower, who retired earlier this year after 32 years. Ms. Bower followed Bernard Brady, who retired in 2018 after 39 years with the Senate, including 29 as secretary.

Both Ms. Bower and Mr. Brady will continue to serve the Senate in an advisory role through Mr. Dunphy’s confirmation Jan. 12.