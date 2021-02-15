Shelters keep local homeless out of the cold despite pandemic

As Downstate Delaware faces a stretch of wintry weather, volunteers in both Kent and Sussex counties are making sure local unhoused people have somewhere warm to spend the night.

“Code Purple is an emergency cold-weather shelter,” said Nikki Gonzalez, the director of the organization’s Sussex County branch. “There are very few restrictions.”

She said Code Purple shelters are available to almost anyone in need. You don’t have to be sober or have an ID. The only real barrier is that there are no pets allowed. This year, the shelters opened on Dec. 1. The Sussex County locations will remain open until March 15 while the Kent County locations will remain open until the end of that month.

Despite the pandemic, Ms. Gonzalez said demand for her services is down in Sussex County.

“This year has been pretty tame,” she said. “There’s so much (coronaviurus) money that there’s a lot of people in hotels this year. So we’ve actually had lower numbers than normal.”

Ms. Gonzalez also believes that requiring people to call ahead has helped lower demand.

“I think in years past, we’ve kind of had people who just because they could show up, they would show up and stay with us even though they could possibly stay somewhere else,” she said.

She said only those who really have nowhere else to go show up.

Ennio Emmanuel, Ms. Gonzalez’s counterpart in Kent County, said demand is up at his two shelters in Dover.

“I think this year is a little more, which is surprising to us,” Mr. Emmanuel said. “We thought it would go down because we knew the state was putting certain individuals in hotels just because of the COVID-19 risk.”

He said some have been kicked out by their families.

“They have an individual in their household who is homeless who doesn’t have a car, is walking around to get to work. Some families really get scared so they kick that person out of the house,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

“That has caused a lot of phone calls for us,” he said. “I wasn’t really expecting that.”

At the same time, his capacity has diminished by almost half.

“Last year we could have taken in about 101 people, and this year we’re limited to about 62 people,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

“Last year we had four sites,” he said. “Two of those four churches asked not to do Code Purple this year due to COVID, because a lot of their congregations are older, and they were worried about it. That put us in a predicament.”

Although he’s been able to put many of those he had to turn away up in hotels with newfound grant money more earlier in the season, he was forced to send many back to the streets.

Mr. Emmanuel said his organization has spent thousands of dollars on hotel rooms and other places for people to sleep this year. In the past, he said churches have provided these spaces free of charge. At the same time, he is having trouble finding volunteers.

“Code Purple, since the beginning – about eight years ago — has always been volunteer driven,” he said. “This is the first year that I think all the counties have to really mobilize to set up foundations to either have employees working all the time or to ramp up volunteer requests to an extreme.”

Earlier this season, Mr. Emmanuel had to hire three additional employees for the first time.

“For us, we had three people that we had to have help with logistics like transportation, for overnight assistance and security and also for food preparation,” he said.

Ms. Gonzalez has had an easier go of it in Sussex County, where local churches have allowed her to re-open six of the seven locations she had last winter. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t need help.

“We still need volunteers,” she said. “We would love to have volunteers ready for next year.”

Mr. Emmanuel said he’s eager to have new volunteers work alongside more experienced ones.

Those looking to volunteer in Sussex County can sign up for some shifts and get more information about others at CodePurpleSussexCounty.com and clicking on Volunteer Site Calendars.

In Kent County, those looking to volunteer can get in touch with Mr. Emmanuel at (800) 733-6816 or sign up for more information under the “Volunteer Today” tab on CodePurpleKentCounty.com.

Both Code Purple shelters also feed those who come through their doors and are always looking for more donations.

In Kent County, Mr. Emmanuel said people can bring nonperishables and frozen meals to 1207 E. Division St. between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday or between 1. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ms. Gonzalez has put together a list of donation sites in Sussex County on the Code Purple Sussex County website. She’s also in search of toiletries, socks and hand warmers.

Both Ms. Gonzalez and Mr. Emmanuel noted that the homeless populations they serve have been very resistant to COVID-19.

“We’ve been blessed,” Ms. Gonzalez said. “We have not had one sick person. Not one sick volunteer, not one sick guest.”

Furthermore, Mr. Emmanuel said he’s beginning to see interest in volunteerism bouncing back.

“Right now, I’m starting to see an uptick in volunteerism and people interested,” he said. “I think that’s just because they’re starting to have a little more confidence in the medical system and us.”

Currently, he’s looking for additional properties his organization could buy in Kent County so that they can be back at full capacity when they reopen on Dec. 1.