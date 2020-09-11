Six-month investigation brings drug, weapon charges

SEAFORD – A six-month investigation brought the arrest of a 37-year-old Seaford man on multiple drug and weapon charges, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

Adan Montalvo-Cruz was allegedly using the mail to have cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to the Delaware area, police said.

Adan Montalvo-Cruz

According to authorities, Mr. Montalvo-Cruz had a package delivery scheduled to arrive at his residence. Surveillance was established on the residence prior to the package being delivered and Mr. Montalvo-Cruz was observed standing in the front door of the residence, authorities said.

Shortly after the package was delivered, Mr. Montalvo-Cruz exited the front door and carried the package into the residence, police said. A search warrant was executed on the residence and Mr. Montalvo-Cruz was taken into custody without incident.

Also in the residence at the time were an adult female and young child, police said.

A residential search allegedly located approximately 1,122.11 grams of cocaine and 1.59 grams of marijuana, $5,309 in suspected drug proceeds, a 9mm Glock with extended magazines, a Keltech 12-gauge shotgun, 163 rounds of assorted ammunition (9mm, .45 cal, and 12 gauge), and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Montalvo was booked on possession charges including intent to deliver cocaine, firearm by person prohibited, deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown on $78,502 secured bond.