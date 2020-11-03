Smyrna High wins first Sapphire



SMYRNA — Smyrna High School is Delaware’s first Sapphire Award for Excellence in School Counseling winner.

This new state recognition awards school counseling programs that are comprehensive, data-informed and designed to serve all students.

Research shows that school counseling programs that are aligned to the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) National Model improve student outcomes. These comprehensive programs:

• are based on data-informed decision-making;

• are delivered to all students systematically;

• include developmentally appropriate curriculum focused on the mindsets and behaviors all students need for postsecondary readiness and success;

• close achievement and opportunity gaps; and

• result in improved student achievement, attendance and discipline.

Through the Delaware Department of Education’s partnership with the Delaware School Counselor Association (and the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), Smyrna High School now is eligible to also receive ASCA’s Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) award. If Smyrna High decides to pursue this nationally recognized award, it would be the first Delaware school to ever receive the RAMP designation.

Smyrna High will be recognized formally for the honor during DSCA’s National School Counseling Week celebrations Feb. 1-5.

The Sapphire Award is open to all Delaware public school districts and charter schools. School counseling programs must be implemented by a state-certified school counselor.