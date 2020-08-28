Smyrna trash collection changing next week

SMYRNA — Beginning Tuesday, Smyrna residents will see Waste Management vehicles performing residential trash and recycling collection as the start of a new agreement approved by Town Council.



Public Works will continue to collect yard waste. The change in provider afforded an opportunity to review the efficiencies of prior services to enhance customer experience, the town said.



The changes are designed to provide greater consistency with collections, limit missed pickups and control costs for town operations, according to a news release.



Waste Management was to have dropped off new trash and recycling collection carts this week. Waste Industries/GFL has collected its carts after their collections this week, as well.



Town of Smyrna blue carts will remain; GFL will not pick up these carts. If residents no longer desire the cart, they should contact the town for its pickup. These carts cannot be used for yard waste collections.



The town will be divided into five collection districts. Visit smyrna.delaware.gov/trash to view a map to determine a home’s pickup day.



Trash and recycling will be collected the same day. All trash and recycling materials must be contained in the provided cart; items outside the cart will not be collected unless it is a bulk item called about in advance of the service day.



Bulk pickup will be available on a weekly basis and must be called in by noon Friday the week before the collection.



The policy for pickup of bulk items is as follows:

• Residents can receive a weekly bulk pickup.

• Residents must call in advance of the pickup or risk having the item left at the curb.

• All items not fitting into the collection cart may be viewed as a bulk item.

• Depending on the size/weight of the bulk pickup, a resident may be advised of a Thursday collection day, which will be for large items.