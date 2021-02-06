Snow coming to Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday

DOVER — As Delawareans get ready to watch the big game on Sunday, meteorologists say it will be snowing in many parts of the state.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Kent and Sussex counties while New Castle County is under a winter weather warning.

According to the National Weather Service, inland Sussex County will see one to two inches of snow. Accumulation could begin as early as Saturday night. It’s expected to continue snowing through the day on Sunday, when the temperature will be in the mid-30s.

For the Delaware beaches, NWS expects more of a wintry mix. Precipitation will begin as rain on Saturday night and is expected to turn into snow around midnight. On Sunday morning, NWS expects the rain to resume, but it may transition back to snow in the afternoon.

Kent County will see a little bit more snow. NWS expects to see accumulation of between two and four inches on Sunday. Precipitation in the form or rain or snow could begin as early as Saturday night, when it will be in the low 30s. It’s expected to warm into the mid thirties during the day on Sunday.

New Castle County will be getting the most snow in the state, with four to six inches of accumulation expected. The snow will begin Saturday night with about an inch falling. The snow will continue on Sunday morning, although it may turn to rain in the afternoon.

The system will be strongest during the day on Sunday, and NWS expects Delaware to be dry again beginning Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Statewide, the precipitation is expected to taper off in the afternoon, before the Super Bowl kickoff at 6:30 p.m., but the danger to drivers will not be over by then.

In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing, which could lead to the formation of ice on roadways. Those driving Sunday night need to be extra cautious.