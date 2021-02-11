Snow falls in Kent County, Smyrna sees 3 inches

SMYRNA – While Kent County saw snow this morning, it lessened to the south and rain was falling in Sussex County.



The Delaware Environmental Observing System reported 3.1 inches of snow in Smyrna, 2.8 in Dover and 0.4 in Frederica. No snow was recorded in Lewes, Dagsboro, and Seaford, among other Sussex County locations.



There was a steady mist in the Lewes area.

Temperatures were in the low-30 degree range in most of Kent County, according to DEOS, and were slightly higher to the south in Sussex County.

Temperatures were in the high 20-degrees in southern New Castle County.



The National Weather Service issued an announcement pertaining to Kent County that read:



“A brief period of heavy snow, producing snow rates over one inch per hour will move across the area this morning. Visibilities will be reduced to one quarter mile or less at times. Roads will become snow covered very quickly, creating slippery conditions.



“If driving this morning please exercise caution. Allow extra time to reach your destination, reduce speed, increase following distance with the vehicle in front of you, and avoid using cruise control.”



A winter weather advisory remained in effect until noon today.



According to the NWS forecast, rain and snow is expected in the Dover area before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow between 1 p.m. and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 3 p.m. The high temperature may rise to 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% and the total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

There’s a slight chance of snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Lake Forest School District was closed this morning.