Snow hits state, 3-5 inches possible in Dover through Monday night

Snow covers the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday. Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder

DOVER — As snow fell Sunday afternoon, an accumulation of perhaps 3 to 5 inches overall was possible through Monday night in the Dover area, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast that a rain and snow mix was possible between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, and then rain from 10 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. Snow and rain may return after that, with snow being heavy at times with a high temperature near 37 degrees.

Monday could be breezy, the NWS said, with a northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. While the chance of precipitation was 100% new snow accumulation of around an inch was possible.

By 1 a.m. Tuesday, the NWS forecast snow only that could be heavy at times, along with a low temperature around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation was listed at 70% with little or no new snow accumulation expected.

There’s a chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m. Tuesday, then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 4 p. m., the NWS said. Cloudy skies with a high temperature near 37 degrees was forecast. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible, the NWS said.

There’s still a chance of snow before 7 p.m. Tuesday night in blustery conditions, the NWS said, but the chance of precipitation was around 30%.

By Friday, there may a high temperature near 51 degrees under cloudy skies and with a 30% chance of precipitation.