SoDel to donate proceeds for Giving Tuesday



REHOBOTH BEACH — SoDel Concepts’ 12 Delaware restaurants will participate in a fundraiser for SoDel Cares, the hospitality company’s philanthropic arm, on Giving Tuesday.

Scheduled for Dec. 1 this year, 100% of the proceeds from in-house and carryout food and beverage sales in the restaurants Giving Tuesday will benefit the charity, which helps local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly in our communities. SoDel will also hold a wine auction on that date. Guests need not be in the beach area to participate; they can pick up the wine at a later date.

Guests can dine at their preferred SoDel Concepts restaurant, from Fish On in Lewes to Catch 54 in Fenwick Island. They may also place an order for curbside carryout.

The company is also matching donations made online at delcf.org/donations/sodel-cares/.

SoDel Cares has supported such charities as Pathways to Success, the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, La Esperanza, Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club, Surfers Healing, Food Bank of Delaware, Harry K Foundation, Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth, Primeros Pasos, Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation, Sussex Family YMCA, Cape Henlopen Food Basket and Community Resource Center.

SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts and a list of restaurants, visit sodelconcepts.com.