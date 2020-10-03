Some playgrounds open, pavilions remained closed



DOVER — Playgrounds are open at three Kent County Parks and Recreation parks, with continued coronavirus precautions.

KCPR opened public playgrounds at Brecknock, Big Oak and Browns Branch Parks Monday. Continued operation is dependent on social distancing, use of face coverings and washing/sanitizing hands before and after play.

Public restrooms are available for handwashing and playgrounds are sanitized in the morning before 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and before 10 a.m. on weekends. Playgrounds are not sanitized between users.

In the event that guidelines are not being followed, Kent County shall close playgrounds for public safety.

Covered pavilions at all Kent County parks are closed due to COVID-19 guidelines discouraging large gatherings.

In response to recent unsanctioned/unapproved large group gatherings in local parks and the resultant violence, effective Oct. 1, the entrance gate to Brecknock Park will be locked at dusk each evening. Patrons are encouraged to make their way out of the park once it begins to get dark. Park hours are from dawn to dusk. The gate will be unlocked each morning to allow patrons access again.

Tidbury Creek Park — including the dog park, playground, fishing pond, and Pavilion — are still closed due to excessive tornado damage. KCPR requests that citizens do not access the park for any reason until it is deemed safe by KCPR.