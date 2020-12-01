Some seniors can get free meals from Food Bank



Delawareans 60 and older may qualify for free monthly food boxes through the Senior Nutrition Program at the Food Bank of Delaware.

Seniors who meet income guidelines can register to pick up their food, provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, at convenient locations statewide. Each meal box contains canned vegetables, juice, canned fruit, protein items, cereal, a milk product, carbohydrates and cheese.

“We know that every little bit helps during these difficult times,” Food Bank of Delaware Chief Programs Officer Charlotte McGarry said in a statement. “We encourage seniors to participate in this monthly program to supplement the items they may receive through community food pantries and what they purchase at the grocery store.”

To obtain a printable application, visit fbd.org/program/senior-nutrition, email dweddle@fbd.org or call 444-8129.