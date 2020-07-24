SPCA adds facial recognition technology to reunite lost pets

NEW CASTLE — The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is getting technical in efforts to help pet owners facing the heartbreak of lost pets.



BVSPCA announced this week that it has joined shelters across the country in using state-of-the-art facial recognition technology to help identify lost dogs and cats, so they are reunited with their families.



BVSPCA has partnered with Finding Rover, developer of technology to match photos uploaded by shelters and pet owners to match pets through facial recognition.



“This is exciting technology to add to the multifaceted tools we use to reunite lost pets with their owners,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of BVSPCA. “Not only does it give pet owners peace of mind should their pet ever get lost, it allows us to more quickly reunite lost pets with their owners.”



Every dog and cat that enters a BVSPCA shelter has their photo automatically uploaded from the BVSPCA shelter software to Finding Rover’s database. Finding Rover scans a found pet’s face and compares it to a database of lost pets. If a match is found, the pet’s contact information comes up, so the owner can be contacted.



Registration is simple and only takes a few minutes. Pet owners should go to findingrover.com, upload a picture of their dog or cat and then add their contact information. Once pets are registered, they are protected for life.



“Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved,” said John Polimeno, CEO and founder of Finding Rover. “We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family friends.”



Pet owners can upload their photos at findingrover.com, and the BVSPCA has included links for uploading photos or searching pets on its website, its Facebook page and its Lost/Found Pets Facebook pages for Delaware and Chester/Delaware counties.