SPCA, Modern Maturity Center team up for Meals on Wheels

DOVER — The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) has teamed up with the Modern Maturity Center in Dover to deliver pet food to families enrolled in the Meals on Wheels food delivery program. On Thursday, the two organizations delivered human and pet food to 35 families in the Dover area.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we find as many avenues as possible to reach pet families in need,” said Adam Lamb, CEO of the BVSPCA. “We’re grateful to the kind folks at Meals on Wheels for recognizing pets as an important part of the families they serve.”

Thursday’s distribution included a one-month supply of food per dog and/or cat in a home, as well as any needed pet supplies, such as leashes or collars. A total of 1,330 pounds of pet food was delivered.

This is in addition to the more than five tons of pet food distributed to families in need from the BVSPCA campuses since the start of the pandemic and the four truckloads of pet food sent to other shelters to support their pantries. (The BVSPCA has expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during shelter open hours: Tuesday-Friday 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Donations to help the BVSPCA continue to supply pet food to families in need can be made at: https://bvspca.org/covidresponse/