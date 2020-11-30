SPCA to hold pet food pantry at Kent County complex



DOVER — The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will sponsor a drive-thru pet food pantry at the Kent County Administrative Complex at 555 Bay Road in Dover on Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Free pet food will be distributed while supplies last.

The pantry’s drive-thru format requires participants to arrive in a vehicle, where they should remain while BVSPCA staff requests information on the household pets from a 6-foot distance, before loading the pet food into the trunk or hatchback. Food will be available for cats and dogs.

The pantries are part of the BVSPCA’s ongoing commitment to help prevent families from having to surrender their beloved pets to a shelter for economic reasons.

Consider a donation to help the organization continue to supply pet food to families in need. To donate food to help, visit the BVSPCA’s Amazon Wish List.