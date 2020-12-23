State announces new health care report



DOVER — Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced the release of the Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery’s initial provisional affordability standards as part of a new report Monday. Delaware Health Care Affordability Standards: An Integrated Approach to Improve Access, Quality and Value contains plans to more than double primary care spending in the commercial fully-insured market by 2025.

The standards also include decreasing price growth for certain health care services and expanding the use of payment models that aim to improve health care value. The targets were informed by data from Delaware health insurers, the Delaware Health Information Network Health Care Claims Database, publicly available sources and the perspectives shared during more than two dozen stakeholder interviews.

The department will be accepting public comment on the report until Jan. 25. Anyone may submit comments via email to DOI-legal@delaware.gov.