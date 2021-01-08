State auditor helps with vaccinations

DOVER — Earlier this week, state auditor and immunizing pharmacist Kathy McGuiness volunteered to help Delaware’s Division of Public Health and the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps provide more than 650 first responders and school nurses with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting this vaccine into the arms of individuals is of the utmost importance to curb the dangerous spread of this virus,” said Ms. McGuiness. “Because of this vaccine and the work of immunizers, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

State Auditor McGuiness has served the community for more than a decade by volunteering for DMRC regularly.