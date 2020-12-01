State Chamber holding annual dinner in January



WILMINGTON — The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce will hold its 184th annual dinner Jan. 11. More than 1,000 business leaders and elected officials are expected to attend the event, which will take place virtually because of the pandemic.

Keynote speakers will be James E. Glassman, managing director with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and head economist for Chase Commercial Banking; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey; William Kristol, founder and director of Defending Democracy Together; and Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and White House correspondent for NBC News.

They will address topics like what the coronavirus economic recovery will look like, how to build a pipeline of talented professionals from minority groups, how the pandemic is reshaping the political landscape and what can be expected from a Biden administration.

The dinner will also include the presentation of the Josiah Marvel Cup, a prestigious award honoring a Delawarean who has made an outstanding contribution to the state, community or society. Among the recent winners are Joe and Jill Biden.

Per tradition, the honoree will not be publicly known until the award is presented.

For more information, contact Kelly Basile at kbasile@dscc.com or visit web.dscc.com/events/184th-annual-dinner-2550/details.