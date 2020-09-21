State erects new signs marking Delaware River Watershed

DOVER — Delaware officials joined environmental activists Friday to celebrate new signs marking the boundaries of the Delaware River Watershed. Placed on major roads throughout the state, the six signs highlight a watershed that provides a home to almost three-quarters of Delaware’s population, as well as abundant wildlife, and supports many jobs.



“Millions of people in our region depend on the Delaware River Basin for clean drinking water, and we should protect this resource for future generations,” said Gov. John Carney, the chairman of the Delaware River Basin Commission.



“The watershed also remains vitally important for outdoor recreation and economic development for communities in Delaware and beyond,” he added. “We will continue to work with states in our region that rely on the Delaware River Watershed to properly manage this valuable resource.”



The signs state that passersby are entering the Delaware River Watershed, an area that stretches from the Catskill Mountains in southeastern New York and flows through rural, suburban and urban areas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The Delaware portion of the watershed occupies 965 square miles and is home to more than 643,000 people.



It also provides drinking water to more than 13 million people and supports creatures like red knots, river otters and blue herons. The watershed powers an economy that has 34,000 jobs in the state and about 529,000 across the region.



“Water is the lifeblood of this state. DelNature is so pleased to celebrate the Delaware River Watershed,” Delaware Nature Society executive director Anne Harper said in a statement.



“This is more than just about sign placement, it’s a long overdue recognition of what this watershed means to our residents, wildlife, and economy.”