State launches improved DelAWARE DisABILITY Hub

DOVER — The Governor’s Advisory Council for Exceptional Citizens has launched a Delaware Disability Hub transition website, for people with disabilities in the state and across the nation, helps youth, young adults, parents, caregivers, counselors, school administrators, caseworkers, educators and health care providers to assist students with disabilities going through the transition process.

Delaware Disability Hub incorporates enlarged text, a text to voice reader option with a built-in instruction guide and an internal search engine to make the website easier to navigate.

The planning categories covered on DelDhub are education, employment, housing, transportation health, legal issues, It’s My Life and Understanding My Disability. Under those topics, are toolkits filled with resources linking users to federal and state agencies, nonprofit organizations, vendors that assist people with disabilities and a lot of helpful information. Each category also has videos on related topics.

The website has a transition timeline, which provides information on age-specific targets and suggested goals. Special education teachers and transition coordinators will find lesson plans, videos and a lot of useful information in their toolkit to help parents and students.

The DelAWARE DisABILITY HUB website will serve Delaware’s roughly 26,000 school-age children with disabilities.