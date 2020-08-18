State offers books to kids via Dolly Parton partnership

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney announced the expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on Monday. Started in January as part of a pilot program, the initiative provides free books to children.

Participants receive one book in the mail each month from birth until the child’s fifth birthday. So far, the state has provided more than 16,000 books to 3,800-plus kids at no cost to them.

Books are selected by a national panel of early childhood literacy experts who review hundreds of children’s books each year.

Visit lib.de.us/imagination/ for more.